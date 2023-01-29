Encroached state land worth crores retrieved in district Poonch: Govt

Poonch: In a major push to the ongoing anti-encroachment drive, District administration Poonch, with the assistance of Police has retrieved a huge chunk of land including commercial land worth crores of rupees which was under illegal occupation of Land Mafia and big businessman including Ex MLA.

The land retrieved includes some land parcels(both state land and Kahcharai land) having high market value encroached upon by a group of influential people, giving a strong message that “no one is above Law” and whosoever has encroached the state land will be evicted.

During the eviction drive against 125030 kanal encroached land, 122277 kanal and 8 Marlas have been retrieved till date.