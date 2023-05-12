ENT Deptt of GMC Rajouri conducts specialised surgeries under Ayushman Bharat Yojna

Rajouri: The ENT department of Government Medical College Rajouri is extending its services of surgical procedures conducting many complex surgeries in Rajouri that otherwise were not held in the hospital.

The hospital management said that a team of doctors from the ENT Department of GMC Rajouri comprising Associate Professor Dr. Vidushi Badial, Assistant Professor Dr. Mukhtar Khan, and Consultant Dr. Ajaz is conducting rare surgeries in the hospital with many surgeries being done free of cost under cover of Ayushman Bharat Yojna.

Hospital management further informed that many cases of cleft lip and cleft palate (CL&CP), a congenital anomaly, for which the family has to face a lot of stigma have been performed by the Department of ENT Rajouri.