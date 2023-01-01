Ex-MLA Qamar Ali demands equitable development in Rajouri

Rajouri: Apni Party senior leader and former MLA, Rajouri, Qamar Ali Sunday demanded equitable development in the border district which, he alleged, “remained neglected in absence of an elected government.”
Addressing a joining programme, former MLA Qamar Ali said that the authorities had not been able to fulfill the promises of development due to which the people were suffering in all the regions and sub-regions.
The joining programme was organised by provincial secretary Poonch Youth, Imran Khan.
During the programme, Qamar Ali highlighted various developmental issues faced by the people and poor health and educational infrastructure in rural areas.
He demanded upgradation of the rural road connectivity and expedited developmental activities.
On this occasion, ex-Sarpanch, Mohammed Yaseen Khan, ex-Hawaldar, Maqbool Hussain, Naib Sarpanch, Mohammed Taj, Lamberdar Mohd Yaqeen, Mohammed Afsar Khan, youth leader, Mohammed Ajaz Khan and others joined the Apni Party.