Ex-MLA Qamar Ali demands equitable development in Rajouri

Rajouri: Apni Party senior leader and former MLA, Rajouri, Qamar Ali Sunday demanded equitable development in the border district which, he alleged, “remained neglected in absence of an elected government.”

Addressing a joining programme, former MLA Qamar Ali said that the authorities had not been able to fulfill the promises of development due to which the people were suffering in all the regions and sub-regions.

The joining programme was organised by provincial secretary Poonch Youth, Imran Khan.