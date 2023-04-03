Ex-servicemen hold protest rallies in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri, Apr 3: Army ex-servicemen under the banner of the Ex-servicemen Welfare Association held protest demonstrations across Rajouri and Poonch districts on Monday and took out protest marches.
In Rajouri, a protest march was taken out in Rajouri town in front of the Deputy Commissioner office while hundreds of ex-servicemen gathered in Nowshera town and submitted a written memorandum to the Additional Deputy Commissioner.
These ex-servicemen raised slogans in favour of their demands appealing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene. Vijay Sharma while leading the protest march in Nowshera said that ex-servicemen have always served the nation but they are waiting for the Government's concrete policy towards betterment.
"Some of our demands have been pending for so long and we are expecting their fulfillment but nothing concrete has yet been done," Sharma said.
Appealing to the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter, he along with others said that providing equal benefits and facilities to Veer Naris of officers and junior ranks is a main demand that should be fulfilled besides the implementation of all criteria of one rank one pension.