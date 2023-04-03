Ex-servicemen hold protest rallies in Rajouri, Poonch

In Rajouri, a protest march was taken out in Rajouri town in front of the Deputy Commissioner office while hundreds of ex-servicemen gathered in Nowshera town and submitted a written memorandum to the Additional Deputy Commissioner.

These ex-servicemen raised slogans in favour of their demands appealing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene. Vijay Sharma while leading the protest march in Nowshera said that ex-servicemen have always served the nation but they are waiting for the Government's concrete policy towards betterment.