Exchange of fire near army camp in J&K’s Rajouri

Rajouri, August 11: A heavy exchange of gunfire took place between security forces and terrorists near Pargal army camp in Darhal tehsil of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, officials said.
A cordon and search operation was already going on in the area from the past two days after two gunmen were spotted by villagers.
Officials said that in the wee hours on Thursday, an intrusion took place in army camp located in Pargal area of upper reaches in Darhal.
The exchange of fire between terrorists and forces was going on at the time of filing this report even as additional forces were rushed to the area.
So far there are no reports of any loss of life.