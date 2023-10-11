Exploring Nature: Students embark on a thrilling trek in Doda

Doda, Oct 11: Students from different schools of Zone Ghat came together for an exhilarating one-day trekking programme.
A statement said that the trek took them through the picturesque route from Ghat to Bhabore, ultimately reaching the virgin tourist destination Rai. The students immersed themselves in the beauty of nature, relishing the adventure throughout the day.
As the sun began to set, the Department of Youth Services and Sports Doda, under the watchful supervision of ZPEO Ghat, organized a captivating cultural programme. The event not only showcased the students' trekking experiences but also celebrated their spirit and camaraderie. Faheem Farooq, Bhanu Pratap, Shahnawaz Wani, and Neelam Kumari played pivotal roles in the incharge of this memorable trekking event, ensuring its success and safety.
The one-day trek in Zone Ghat not only allowed students to explore the region's natural beauty but also fostered teamwork, outdoor skills, and a deeper appreciation for the environment. This initiative exemplifies the importance of connecting with nature and promoting physical activities among the youth, the statement said.