Exploring Nature: Students embark on a thrilling trek in Doda

A statement said that the trek took them through the picturesque route from Ghat to Bhabore, ultimately reaching the virgin tourist destination Rai. The students immersed themselves in the beauty of nature, relishing the adventure throughout the day.

As the sun began to set, the Department of Youth Services and Sports Doda, under the watchful supervision of ZPEO Ghat, organized a captivating cultural programme. The event not only showcased the students' trekking experiences but also celebrated their spirit and camaraderie. Faheem Farooq, Bhanu Pratap, Shahnawaz Wani, and Neelam Kumari played pivotal roles in the incharge of this memorable trekking event, ensuring its success and safety.