Explosive shells destroyed on LoC in Balakote

Rajouri: Specialised teams of Army on Thursday destroyed around half a dozen explosive shells on Line of Control which were own land mines but had drifted posing risk of lives to army personnel.
Official sources said that six anti personnel land mines were detected by army troops which were part of own's mine field and had drifted near troops patrolling.
They said that six such mines have been destroyed through a controlled mechanism by army's special team of bomb disposal squad.
These shells have been destroyed in forward area of Balakote sector on Line of Control.