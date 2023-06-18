Explosive shells found in Poonch village, destroyed

Poonch, June 18: The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDD) of security forces on Sunday evening destroyed several explosive shells that were recovered from the soil in Seri Chouhana village of Poonch district.
Officials said that a family in Seri Chouhana village of Mendhar was busy in earth cutting for a house construction when they saw something suspicious in the soil after which the work was started and police were informed about it.
Later, a team of police reached the site which was also joined by Indian Army teams, and during examination the suspicious material was found to be explosive shells. During searches a total of eleven explosive shells and some empty cases of shells were found.
“Bomb Disposal Squad of forces later destroyed the eleven live explosive shells through a controlled mechanism,” the police officials said.
Police have taken up investigation of the matter with registration of an incident report.