Failure to clear electricity dues | Connections of several Govt offices, Dak Bungalow disconnected  in Rajouri

Rajouri, Mar 4: Power Development Department, initiated a massive drive against defaulters disconnecting a number of electricity connections on Saturday.
Electricity connections of a number of main government offices including Dak Bungalow Rajouri have also been connected for non payment of dues.
Officials of the department said that over pendency of normal bills, the department of JPDCL has a clear policy and defaulters are issued notices for submission of payment ‘but there are a few defaulters who are not paying any concern to repeated notice and a strict drive has been initiated against these defaulters.’
They said that a special team of department headed by Junior Engineer Suresh Gupta on Saturday carried out this drive in Rajouri town areas and electricity connections of chronic defaulters, including Government departments, have been disconnected with immediate effect.
The government offices where connections of electricity have been disconnected include the office of executive engineer of public works department, office of superintendent engineer of public works department, office of assistant executive engineer of public works department, store complex of public works department, office of assistant labor commissioner Rajouri, industrial training institute complex.
Alongside, the electricity connection of central dak bungalow Rajouri that comes under control of public works department has also been disconnected with immediate effect.
Besides these offices, electricity connections of residential complexes of executive engineer public works department, superintendent engineer public works department, assistant executive engineer public works department and five residential quarters of public works department complex have also been disconnected.
The team of the department also came hard on a number of private defaulters and disconnected their connections.
These private establishments where connections have been removed include two medical shops, a tea stall and a photostat shop in Gujjar Mandi market of Rajouri town, three shops and house of Sarpanch, four shops and a house near sports stadium Kheora.
Junior Engineer of JPDCL, Suresh Gupta said that electricity connections have been removed as these defaulters, including Government departments, were not paying any concern on our repeated notices.
He further said that the department has taken a serious note of callous approach of chronic defaulters and the action will continue in days to come.