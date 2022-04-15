Family lodges protest in Rajouri over ‘mysterious’ death of young man

Rajouri, Apr 15: Family members of a young man who died under mysterious circumstances staged a protest and kept the National Highway in Rajouri blocked here for more than an hour.
Deceased has been identified as Ram Krishan (31) son of Bodha Ram resident of Chatyari village of Rajouri.
He was living in Sunderbani area and was hospitalised in Civil Hospital in Nowshera with injuries which he received under mysterious conditions. He died during treatment.
The family members of the deceased held the protest demonstration alleging that their son has been murdered and police should identify the accused and put them behind bars.
During this protest the national highway was blocked and movement of vehicles came to a halt. Incharge police post Chatyar Chingus thereafter reached to the spot and pacified the protesters informing them that the matter is already under investigation and a police team in Nowshera is investigating the case. On this assurance the protesters got pacified.