Family members protest as man goes missing in Mendhar village

Rajouri, July 17: Family members and villagers held a protest demonstration on Monday morning at Tota Gali demanding the tracing out of a man missing since Sunday evening from the village.
Locals said that Mohammad Zafar resident of Nar Samothi went missing on Sunday and the villagers held protest at Tota Gali and blocked Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway.
Vehicular traffic on the highway remained closed for half an hour after which a team of police reached at the spot and pacified the protesters assuring speedy probe