Family of Poonch cop found hanging in Rajouri alleges foul play, demands probe by SIT

Srinagar Apr 11: Family members of a policeman, who was found hanging inside the room of his friend in Rajouri district in March, staged a protest on Monday demanding probe into the “murder” of the cop.
The protesters including women, men and children assembled at Shaheedi Yadghar Mendhar Poonch carrying banners that read “we want justice, “Justice for Iftikhar’s kids,” “our demand: justice”, news agency GNS reported.
The protesters shouting demanded constitution of a SIT into what they termed "murder" of the deceased cop Iftikhar Ahmed son of Manzoor Ahmed of Ari Mendhàr Poonch.
The body of the policeman SgCt Iftikhar Ahmed was found under mysterious circumstances inside the rented room of his colleague in Rajouri district on March 10.
SDPO Mendhar Sheezen Bhat along with a police party reached the spot and pacified the protesters with the assurance that their demand will be looked into and matter will be taken up with the Rajouri police.