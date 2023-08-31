Farewell function held in Rajouri

Rajouri: Range Police Headquarter of Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri organised a farewell function on the superannuation of Inspector Mohd Ashraf Magray who retired today.

The officer, Mohammad Ashraf Magray had joined the department in the year 1989 as constable in Executive Police in district Kathua.

He remained posted in different Police wings, districts and rendered his relentless and unblemished services in Police department to the satisfied of senior formations for more than 34 years to reach to the rank of Inspector.

A etirement function was organised at RPHQ Rajouri by his collegues.

Officers and officials of RPHQ Rajouri and District Police Rajouri attended the function, which include the Dy Inspector General of Police, Dr. Mohd. Haseeb Mughal, SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh, SP HQrs Vivek Shekhar Sharma, DySP HQrs Mudassar Hussain, DySP DAR Purapkar Singh, DySP OPs Shammi Kumar, SO RPHQ Parvez Alam, Sunil K Dhar, SHO Rajouri Aejaz Ahmed, Inspector Kirtan Bhushan, Inspector Ashfaq Mughal.