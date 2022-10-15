'Father killed baby boy in Rajouri to marry someone else'

The incident took place on 12 October in the evening hours when the accused father ran away with his baby from home and later dropped him from some height in the village due to which the twenty seven days old baby died on spot.

Police had informed that soon after receiving the information of this incident teams were dispatched and the body of the baby was taken into possession and a manhunt was launched. The teams of police succeeded in arresting the accused father within 24 hours of the crime.

The sensational murder case shocked people.

Meanwhile, the initial investigation of the case has revealed that the accused wanted to marry someone else and was of the view that this newly born baby could become a problem for him in his second marriage and taking divorce from his wife.

" Accused is presently under police custody and has also been sent on police demand by the Court and investigation team of police station Rajouri is questioning him to ascertain all the aspects related to this case," said police officials.

They claimed that the motive behind this criminal act of the accused was his wish to marry someone else and he was considering this newly born child as a hurdle in it.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam said that the case is being investigated and the police will make sure that the accused gets exemplary punishment for this inhuman act.

On being asked about the motive of crime, SSP Rajouri confirmed that the accused wanted to marry someone else but the couple recently had this baby boy who was 27 days old and the accused was having a perception that he would not be able to take divorce his wife due to the child. He said he decided to kill his own son “so that his path is clear for getting a divorce from present wife and to marry someone else.”

SSP Rajouri said that so far involvement of any other person has not come to fore.

Meanwhile the mother of the accused and wife of the accused person have both called for exemplary punishment for the inhuman criminal act stating that they cannot believe that their own family member has crossed all limits of humanity and killed his own son.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, mother of accused man said that on an ill-fated evening she was sitting with the victim when her son came inside the house and took the baby in his arms and started to run away outside.

" I thought this was normal as the baby was picked by his own father but I got worried when I saw him running towards the field and I too started to follow him raising hue and cry," said the mother of the accused.

She chased the accused for almost half a kilometre before he dropped his son from some height leading to his death and then escaped from the spot.

" I cannot believe that my son has committed this crime and I want exemplary punishment for him," she said.

Wife of the accused and victim's mother on the other hand said, "Murder of son is tragic.” Victim's mother further called for exemplary punishment for her husband and said that he deserved to be hanged.