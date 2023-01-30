Father, son arrested in Poonch

Poonch, Jan 30: A father and son duo have been arrested by Poonch Police for allegedly manhandling and misbehaving with traffic police personnel during a naka checking at Horticulture Chowk in Poonch town.
Police in an official statement said that, Traffic Police Sector Officer Poonch, SI Mohammad Younis lodged a written complaint at police station Poonch mentioning therein that he along with his subordinates were performing duty at Horticulture Chowk Poonch when at about 3 PM one motorcycle bearing registration number JK12A 5595 was stopped for document checking.
Complainant further mentioned that on this two persons namely Khaleel Ahmed son of Bashir Ahmed and his son Shahid Ahmed son of Khaleel Ahmed, both resident of Gulpur Poonch were riding and when the rider was asked to produce the documents and found that he was not having driving license, insurance and pollution certificates.
The moment traffic officer started filling his court challan under motor vehicle act, the duo started manhandling, misbehaving and threatening to the traffic officials and fled from the spot.