Father-son duo arrested on LoC in Poonch

Poonch: Army Saturday evening arrested a father-son duo from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) when they infiltrated to the Indian side after crossing the Line of Control (LoC) in Gulpur sector of Poonch district.

"This evening at around 4.30 pm, 34-year old Mohd Abbas and his father Abdul Hamid, 69, both residents of Polas, tehsil Bandi Abbaspur, district Rawlakote crossed the Line of Control. They were immediately apprehended by the army personnel deployed in the sector," official sources stated.

They were in army custody and their investigation was on, sources added.