Female leopard carcass found in J&K's Poonch

Police have started investigation into the incident.
The carcass was spotted by locals in Kasblari Mohalla near primary school in Mendhar who informed the police and Wildlife department about it.
Srinagar, Aug 22: Carcass of a female leopard was found in Mendhar area in Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that locals found the carcass in Kasblari Mohalla near primary school in Mendhar and informed the police and Wildlife department.

Later, teams of Police and Wildlife department reached the spot and shifted the carcass for autopsy.

Wildlife warden Rajouri Poonch Range Mustaq Ahmed told GNS that investigation has been launched in the incident.

