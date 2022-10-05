Festive atmosphere witnessed in Rajouri, Poonch on the occasion of Dussehra

Rajouri: The festival of Dussehra was on Wednesday celebrated with religious zeal and enthusiasm in Rajouri and Poonch districts.
The effigies of Meghanath, Kumbkaran and Ravan were set on fire. In Rajouri district, the main event was organised in Rajouri town in which thousands of people from all walks of life took part presenting a rich bond of communal harmony.
A Dussehra procession passed through the main town and ended at Dussehra ground. Senior officers including Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohammad Aslam were also present in Dussehra ground where they greeted the people.
Similarly, an event was also organised at PHE office ground in Jawahar Nagar in which hundreds of people took part.
In other areas of Rajouri district including Nowshera, Sunderbani and Kalakote, Dussehra events were organised in which people in large numbers took part.
In Poonch district, Dussehra was celebrated in Poonch, Mendhar and Surankote towns in which thousands of people took part.
In Poonch town, senior officers including Deputy Commissioner Poonch Inder Jeet, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Baskotra and others were also present in the Dussehra event.
In the twin districts, tight security arrangements were put in place to ensure smooth conduct of Dussehra events and for traffic management.