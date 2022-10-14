FIR registered after ‘stone pelting’ on forest staff in Mendhar Poonch

News agency GNS quoted SHO Mendhar Niaz Ahmed saying that the case under IPC sections of 353 (deterring a public servant from performing official duties) and 336 (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) had been registered into the incident.

The action comes after range officer of forest Mendhar earlier this week wrote a letter to concerned SHO, seeking FIR against the offenders.