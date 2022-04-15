Fire causes extensive damage to forest cover in Rajouri

Rajouri. Apr 15: Forest fire on Friday caused widespread damage to green gold in Tarkundi and Niaka areas of Rajouri.
Fire fighters launched an operation to control the flames. As per reports, forest fire broke out in Tarkundi area of Rajouri and flames engulfed the entire forest belt damaging green gold and reducing it to ashes. The area where the fire broke out is located close to the Line of Control.
Officials said that as soon as the fire broke out, a fire fighting operation was launched.
“We have launched a fire fighting operation which is still going on," said Maqbool Hussain, Fire Station Officer Rajouri.
He said that efforts are on to control the flames which have been put out in the area along the road but there is a problem in dousing fire in areas which are far from the road.