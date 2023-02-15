Fire engulfs bushy area near LoC in Balakote

Rajouri, Feb 15: Bushy area close to Line of Control in Balakote area of Poonch’s Mendhar subdivision has been engulfed in fire with a few anti-personnel landmine explosions also reported from the area.
Official sources said that flames erupted from a bushy area close to LoC in Balakote with several acres of land getting engulfed under fire.
They said that smoke erupting due to fire is spreading in the area and there are reports of a few explosions of anti-personnel land mines.
Officials said there are no reports of any harm to human life in the incident.