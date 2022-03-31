Fire guts four houses in J&K's Poonch

Poonch, March 31: Four residential houses were severely damaged in a fire incident in the frontier district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.
An official of the civil administration told Greater Kashmir that fire erupted in a residential house in the Gagdiyan area of Saujiyan and soon spread to adjacent buildings.
He said that four houses suffered severe damages in the fire incident. He said that efforts were being made to tame the flames.
There was no report of any loss of life in the incident, said a police official, adding that the cause of fire was being ascertained.