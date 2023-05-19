Fire incident in Rajouri village due to ‘poorly maintained’ electricity lines evokes protest

Rajouri, May 19: Villagers from the Sialsui area of Rajouri held a protest against the Power Development Department alleging its negligence in proper maintenance of electricity lines that caused a fire incident in which a kacha house was gutted completely.
The fire incident occurred on Thursday evening when the house of Mohammad Mirza, a resident of Barutta Sialsui, caught fire and flames completely gutted the house with the poor Bakerwal family suffering huge loss.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, the aggrieved family members held a protest demonstration against the Power Development Department accusing it of negligence that caused this incident.
“ The Power Development Department pays no concern towards the maintenance of electricity wires with loose wires often causing fire incidents,” the protesters said, adding that the incident on Thursday also happened due to negligence of the Power Department.
They said that the poor Bakerwal family has suffered huge losses due to the negligence of the department and the administration should immediately provide compensation to the family.
Later, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kalakote Krishan Lal, Tehsildar Kalakote, and Station House Officer Kalakote reached at the spot and pacified the protesters. They told them that the compensation file has already been processed and will be approved as per norms by District Magistrate Rajouri.
Additional Deputy Commissioner further said that they have issued directions to the Power Development Department for necessary maintenance and repair of electrical wires so that no incident of this kind is repeated in the future. On their assurance protest was called off.