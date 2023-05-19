Fire incident in Rajouri village due to ‘poorly maintained’ electricity lines evokes protest

The fire incident occurred on Thursday evening when the house of Mohammad Mirza, a resident of Barutta Sialsui, caught fire and flames completely gutted the house with the poor Bakerwal family suffering huge loss.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the aggrieved family members held a protest demonstration against the Power Development Department accusing it of negligence that caused this incident.

“ The Power Development Department pays no concern towards the maintenance of electricity wires with loose wires often causing fire incidents,” the protesters said, adding that the incident on Thursday also happened due to negligence of the Power Department.