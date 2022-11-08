Fire reduces four-storey house to ashes in Poonch village

Poonch Mandi, Nov 8: A four storey house located in Sab Dargam village of Loran in Poonch’s Mandi got reduced to ashes in an incident of fire.
Police said that the incident took place in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when a four-storey house constructed using wood material caught fire. The flames engulfed the entire structure reducing it to ashes.
The housing structure and all the household commodities lying inside got reduced to ashes in the incident of blaze in which no loss of life has however been reported.
The house was owned by Bashir Ahmed and Nazir Ahmed, sons of Rehmana Dar.