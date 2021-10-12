Pir Panjal

Firing resumes at DKG gunfight site after 16 hours

An official said that the firefight resumed at around 2:10 PM today near the seasonal hutments in the area.
Firing resumes at DKG gunfight site after 16 hours
Cops on standby near Dehra ki Gali forest area where militants are believed to be hiding along the Poonch-Rajouri border in Jammu on Tuesday October 12, 2021.GK Photo
Sumit Bhargav

Rajouri Oct 12: Firing resumed between security forces and hiding militants after a lull of 16 hours at the encounter site in Dehra Ki Gali forest area along the Rajouri-Poonch border on Tuesday afternoon in which five soldiers were killed a day before, official sources told Greater Kashmir.

An official said that the firefight resumed at around 2:10 PM today near the seasonal hutments in the area.

A JCO and four soldiers were killed in the gunfight on Monday morning hours after the security forces launched a search operation in the area.

Senior police and Army officers are camping in the area and are personally monitoring the operation.

army
militants
Loc
infiltration
Poonch-Rajouri Border
Dehra Ki Gali Gunfight

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com