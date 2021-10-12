Firing resumes at DKG gunfight site after 16 hours

Rajouri Oct 12: Firing resumed between security forces and hiding militants after a lull of 16 hours at the encounter site in Dehra Ki Gali forest area along the Rajouri-Poonch border on Tuesday afternoon in which five soldiers were killed a day before, official sources told Greater Kashmir.
An official said that the firefight resumed at around 2:10 PM today near the seasonal hutments in the area.
A JCO and four soldiers were killed in the gunfight on Monday morning hours after the security forces launched a search operation in the area.
Senior police and Army officers are camping in the area and are personally monitoring the operation.