Firing resumes in Poonch forest, search operation enters 15th day

It was not immediately clear whether the firing in Bhatti Durrian forest was the result of a fresh contact with the militants, believed to be hiding in caves deep inside the forest, the officials said.

Nine Army personnel including two JCOs and an arrested Pakistani militant have been killed and three security men injured since the commencement of the operation on October 11.

While five Army personnel were killed on the first day of the operation in Surankote forest of Poonch, four other soldiers lost their lives in Bhatti Durrian area of Mendhar on October 14.