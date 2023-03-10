Five cattle charred to death, house destroyed in blaze in Poonch

Poonch, March 10: A house was damaged and five cattle charred to death in a major blaze in Mandi tehsil of Poonch on Thursday night, officials said.
They said that the fire erupted in the three-storey house of Mohammad Shareef at Baila in Mandi during the night. The cause of the fire was not yet immediately known.
The officials said that due to the efforts of the locals, police and army's 25 RR, the human lives were saved.
" Three buffaloes and two cows present in the house were charred to death besides losses of lakhs of Rupees to the belongings and property, " the officials said.