Five injured as load carrier rolls down into gorge in J&K's Poonch

Mandi June 5: Five youths were injured after the load carrier they were on board rolled down into a gorge in Barachar area of Mandi in J&K's Poonch district on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
As per the officials, the load carrier bearing registration No JK12B 8490 was on way from Loran towards Mandi when at Barachar it skidded off the road and rolled down into the gorge leading to injuries to the five youth aged between 12-22 years.
They have been identified as Mohd Umar, son of Mohd Sadeeq a resident of Chikrara and Zeeshan Ahmed, son of Kalil Ahmed, Mohd Toseef son of Mohd Yousuf, Mohd Mudasar son of Mohd Ayoob and Mohd Alyas son of Mohd Akram- all residents of Barachar.
The injured were shifted to SDH Mandi from where they were referred to District Hospital Poonch for specialised treatment.