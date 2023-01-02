Boy killed, five injured in blast at site of Rajouri attack

Srinagar, Jan 01: A boy was killed five people injured in an explosion at one of the houses attacked by terrorists last night in Dangri village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, reports quoting police said.
Quoting sources, The Indian Express reported that the explosion was caused by a suspected IED planted by the attackers to inflict casualties on the police and security forces.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that an explosion took place outside the house of Rajendra Kumar whose son Deepak Kumar was among the four people killed in yesterday’s firing incident.
Six people were injured in the explosion and one of them, a 5-year-old boy, succumbed to the injuries before being admitted to the hospital, they said. The explosion, the nature of which is being investigated and is suspected to be IED, took place around 0945 hours, they added.
“A blast occurred near the house of victim of yesterday's firing incident in Rajouri's Upper Dangri village,” ADGP Mukesh Singh said in a tweet, adding, “One child has succumbed to injuries. Five persons [were] injured, one critical. Another suspected IED was spotted which is being cleared.”
He said another IED planted by the terrorists is being cleared.
Four people were killed and six others injured last evening when terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the residents in the village.
The slain were identified as Pritam Sharma (56) and his 33-year-old son Ashish Kumar, Deepak Kumar (23), a PHE employee, and Sheetal Kumar (48).
Six persons were injured in the attack and among them two, Rohit Pandit (35) and Shubam Sharma (20) son of Pritam Sharma, were airlifted to the GMC Jammu. Four injured were admitted in the GMC Rajouri and include Pawan Kumar (38), Saroj Bala (35) wife of Sheetal Kumar, Sushil Kumar (40) son of Kundal Lal and Urishi Sharma (17) daughter of Sheetal Kumar.
A bandh call has been issued by local Hindu and Muslim outfits to protest the innocent civilian killings, while the locals staged a demonstration against the incident.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor has announced an ex gratia for the next of kin of those affected by the violence.