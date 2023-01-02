Boy killed, five injured in blast at site of Rajouri attack

Four people were killed and six others injured last evening when terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the residents in the village.

The slain were identified as Pritam Sharma (56) and his 33-year-old son Ashish Kumar, Deepak Kumar (23), a PHE employee, and Sheetal Kumar (48).

Six persons were injured in the attack and among them two, Rohit Pandit (35) and Shubam Sharma (20) son of Pritam Sharma, were airlifted to the GMC Jammu. Four injured were admitted in the GMC Rajouri and include Pawan Kumar (38), Saroj Bala (35) wife of Sheetal Kumar, Sushil Kumar (40) son of Kundal Lal and Urishi Sharma (17) daughter of Sheetal Kumar.

A bandh call has been issued by local Hindu and Muslim outfits to protest the innocent civilian killings, while the locals staged a demonstration against the incident.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor has announced an ex gratia for the next of kin of those affected by the violence.