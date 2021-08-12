Five injured in grenade attack on BJP leader's house in J&K's Rajouri

Srinagar, August 12: Five people were injured in a grenade attack on the house of a BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday night, reports said.
Quoting officials, news agency PTI reported that the grenade was thrown on the house of the BJP leader in Khandli area and it exploded on the rooftop.
Five people, who were injured in the attack, have been hospitalised, the officials said.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh confirmed the incident, reported PTI.
Some reports suggested that the BJP leader was also injured in the blast. However, there was no immediate official confirmation.