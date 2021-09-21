Five passengers injured as vehicle rolls down into gorge in J&K's Poonch

Poonch Sep 21: At least five passengers were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Gontariyan area of Jammu's Poonch district on Tuesday, an official said.
As per the official, the vehicle met with the accident this afternoon while the passengers were returning home after paying obeisance at a shrine.
A police official told Greater Kashmir that five of the passengers have received critical injuries in the mishap and have been shifted to District Hospital Poonch for treatment.