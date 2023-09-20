Flag hoisting ceremony ahead of Eid-e-Milad held in Rajouri

Rajouri, Sep 19: Milad Committee Rajouri in association with various religious organisations organised flag hoisting ceremony ahead of Eid Milad- un- Nabi (SAW) at district headquarter.
This ceremony was organised at Markazi Jamia Masjid of Rajouri town with representatives of Milad Committee, various religious scholars, social activists, civil society members and students from Islamic institutions were present in the event.
Special prayers were offered during this flag hosting ceremony with participants prayed for peace and harmony.
Addressing the event, Milad Committee representatives said that Rajouri will witness more than one week long series of events ahead of Eid- e- Milad- un- Nabi (SAW) and main processions will be taken on the day of Eid with thousands of people from all walks of life will take part in it.