Flash Flood Aftermath | Administration launches anti encroachment drive

The administration told the locals that this drive would continue till all such encroachments would be removed. Most of the people in the town supported the drive and demanded the removal of all those portions of shops and houses that were choking drains and obstructing the free flow of water.

They said that in 2014 a similar situation, though at a smaller scale, was witnessed and people had suffered losses after which the demand for an antiencroachment drive was made but the administration paid no heed.