Flash Flood Aftermath | Administration launches anti encroachment drive

Rajouri, Aug 1: A day after the flash floods wreaked havoc in Surankote town of Poonch, the local administration and municipal committee started an anti-encroachment drive to remove construction choking lanes and nallahs. On Monday morning, a team of the district administration accompanied by a contingent of Police started the antiencroachment drive in Surankote town. A JCB machine was put to use for removal of all those structures constructed while encroaching upon the drains or near them, causing hindrance in the free flow of water.
The administration told the locals that this drive would continue till all such encroachments would be removed. Most of the people in the town supported the drive and demanded the removal of all those portions of shops and houses that were choking drains and obstructing the free flow of water.
They said that in 2014 a similar situation, though at a smaller scale, was witnessed and people had suffered losses after which the demand for an antiencroachment drive was made but the administration paid no heed.
Locals said that some government buildings and stores located in parts of the town were in dilapidated condition and often caused diversion of water to the localities, resulting in damage to properties.
They demanded that all these buildings and stores be also removed.