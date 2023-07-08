Flood control measures reviewed in Rajouri

Rajouri, July 8: In a proactive move to ensure the safety and security of the people, Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal conducted an extensive inspection of the rivers and Nallahs in the region and assessed the flood control measures in view of the rainy season.
The inspection, which was aimed at reviewing the flood control measures at the vulnerable places, was conducted to get a detailed assessment of the situation.
Accompanied by a team of experts, including CPO, Mohammad Khurshid and SE Jal Shakti, Bharam Jyoti Sharma, the DC thoroughly examined different water bodies in the area and the protective measures put in place to mitigate the impact of flash floods.
Speaking about the importance of the inspection, the DC Vikas Kundal said, “We are committed to ensure the safety of the citizens, especially during the monsoon season when the risk of flooding is high. By conducting this inspection, we are taking proactive steps to identify any potential vulnerability in the flood control measures and address the same before they become a problem.”
The inspection was part of a larger effort by the district administration to strengthen the region’s flood resilience and ensure that all necessary steps are taken to prevent any loss of life or property in the event of a flood. With the monsoon season in full swing, the administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the people of Rajouri are safe and secure.
The inspection proved to be highly successful and the district administration is confident that the measures put in place will be effective in mitigating the impact of any potential floods.