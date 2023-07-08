Flood control measures reviewed in Rajouri

Speaking about the importance of the inspection, the DC Vikas Kundal said, “We are committed to ensure the safety of the citizens, especially during the monsoon season when the risk of flooding is high. By conducting this inspection, we are taking proactive steps to identify any potential vulnerability in the flood control measures and address the same before they become a problem.”

The inspection was part of a larger effort by the district administration to strengthen the region’s flood resilience and ensure that all necessary steps are taken to prevent any loss of life or property in the event of a flood. With the monsoon season in full swing, the administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the people of Rajouri are safe and secure.

The inspection proved to be highly successful and the district administration is confident that the measures put in place will be effective in mitigating the impact of any potential floods.