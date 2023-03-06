Foetus found from river bank in Rajouri

Rajouri, Mar 6: Police in Rajouri district have started an investigation after a foetus was found from a river bank in the main town area.
The recovered foetus is five to months old and is of a baby boy.
Police said that some locals of Nabban Mohalla locality in main town Rajouri saw a dead foetus lying on the river bank after which a team of police from the city police post rushed to the spot and took it into possession.
During medical examination, police said, foetus has been found to be five to six months old and is of a baby boy. Police further said that it have started an investigation into the matter.