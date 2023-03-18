Folk music, dance festival organised at Higher Secondary School Sawjian

Poonch, Mar 18: The J&K Academy of Art Culture and Language on Saturday organised a folk music and dance festival at Model Higher Secondary School Sawjia near Line of Control in Poonch.
Folk artists from Srinagar, Budgam , Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch displayed their artistic talent. The main attraction of the programme was traditional folk theatre of Kashmir Bhandh Pather and Dhamali Dance presented by Pamposh Club of Budgam.
The traditional Kashmiri folk dance Rouf was presented by Ulfat Haroon and party while the traditional dogri dance like Darshana was also presented by artists from Jammu.
The programme was organised by the cultural academy with the cooperation of Local Army Unit and School Education Department Poonch.
Special officer for cultural activities Dr. Alamdar Adam in his welcome address highlighted the purpose of organising the programme.
Chairman Block Development Council Mandi Shamim Ahmed Ganai was chief guest on the occasion who in his address said that such programs definitely help in promotion of art, culture and folk traditions.
He also appreciated the cultural academy for organizing such a mega event in such a remote area.
School Principal Anwar Khan in his address said that this programme provided an opportunity to the people of the area to watch and witness the best folk artists from across the union territory of J&K .
He also said that such programmes help to protect, preserve and promote “our heritage. “