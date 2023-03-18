Folk music, dance festival organised at Higher Secondary School Sawjian

Poonch, Mar 18: The J&K Academy of Art Culture and Language on Saturday organised a folk music and dance festival at Model Higher Secondary School Sawjia near Line of Control in Poonch.

Folk artists from Srinagar, Budgam , Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch displayed their artistic talent. The main attraction of the programme was traditional folk theatre of Kashmir Bhandh Pather and Dhamali Dance presented by Pamposh Club of Budgam.