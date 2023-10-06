Forest deptt Doda targets to plant 4 lakh saplings in winter

According to an official press release, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Vishesh Mahajan and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom today participated in a mega plantation drive organised by the Forest Department. The significant event took place at the Sports Stadium near Vikas Bhawan, under the vigilant supervision of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ravinder Singh.

The focus of this plantation drive was to enhance the aesthetic appeal of Doda town while promoting an eco-friendly environment. Deputy Commissioner led the way by planting young Chinar tree saplings, a symbolic gesture of commitment to the cause. The event drew the participation of various officers and officials from the Forest Department, all of whom extended a warm welcome to the Deputy Commissioner.