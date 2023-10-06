Forest deptt Doda targets to plant 4 lakh saplings in winter

Doda, Oct 6 : Forest department in Doda has targeted to plant four lakh saplings in winter.
According to an official press release, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Vishesh Mahajan and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom today participated in a mega plantation drive organised by the Forest Department. The significant event took place at the Sports Stadium near Vikas Bhawan, under the vigilant supervision of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ravinder Singh.
The focus of this plantation drive was to enhance the aesthetic appeal of Doda town while promoting an eco-friendly environment. Deputy Commissioner led the way by planting young Chinar tree saplings, a symbolic gesture of commitment to the cause. The event drew the participation of various officers and officials from the Forest Department, all of whom extended a warm welcome to the Deputy Commissioner.
The primary objective behind this initiative was to combat deforestation, driven by both human intervention and natural factors, and to bolster the greenery in Doda. DC lauded the Forest Department's proactive efforts to protect the environment, emphasizing the importance of continued plantation drives in preserving the region's ecosystem.
DFO Doda expressed heartfelt gratitude for Deputy Commissioner Mahajan's presence at this prestigious plantation drive, extending appreciation to all the officers and officials who contributed to the initiative.
DFO Doda informed that the winter plantation is carried out in Doda Forest Division, with active participation and support of District Administration and is planning to undertake plantation on large scale through 'Har Gaon Harayali' campaign and 'One Beat guard - One Village Programme' under the umbrella of J&K Green Drive in all 237 panchayats of the District.