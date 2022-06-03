Forest fire breaks out at Kappa Kha in Rajouri

Rajouri, June 3 : A forest fire on Friday hit village area of Kappa Kha and Dalogra army camp in Rajouri. Authorities have launched fire fighting operation at both the locations.
Officials said that fire broke out in bush area in Kappa Kha village near Rajouri and engulfed a major portion before it was controlled by locals and fire tenders. Green vegetation in several acres of land in the area got gutted in this incident of fire.
In a separate fire incident, area under army camp in Dalogra village of Rajouri caught fire after which a major fire fighting operation was launched that lasted for hours. Officials said that fire broke out in premises inside Dalogra army camp with several parts of training open area came under fire and some used tyres lying there also got burnt producing black smoke.
A major fire fighting operation was launched at the site in which both army teams and fire tenders worked for hours and brought the situation under control.