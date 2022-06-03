Forest fire breaks out at Kappa Kha in Rajouri

In a separate fire incident, area under army camp in Dalogra village of Rajouri caught fire after which a major fire fighting operation was launched that lasted for hours. Officials said that fire broke out in premises inside Dalogra army camp with several parts of training open area came under fire and some used tyres lying there also got burnt producing black smoke.

A major fire fighting operation was launched at the site in which both army teams and fire tenders worked for hours and brought the situation under control.