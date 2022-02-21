Forest fire triggers landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Rajouri Feb 21: A mysterious fire triggered landmine explosions along the Line of Control in Mendhar sub-division of J&K's Poonch district on Monday. No loss of life or property has been reported in the incident.
As per officials, a bush fire started in Balakote sub-division of Poonch district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday which later spread to Mankote area on Monday afternoon engulfing several kilometres along the LoC.
The inferno triggered a number of landmines planted by the security forces as a part of anti-infiltration obstacle system, official sources said.
As per the sources, no loss of life has been reported in the explosion.