Forest fire triggers landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

As per officials, a bush fire started in Balakote sub-division of Poonch district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday which later spread to Mankote area on Monday afternoon engulfing several kilometres along the LoC.
Rajouri Feb 21: A mysterious fire triggered landmine explosions along the Line of Control in Mendhar sub-division of J&K's Poonch district on Monday. No loss of life or property has been reported in the incident.

The inferno triggered a number of landmines planted by the security forces as a part of anti-infiltration obstacle system, official sources said.

As per the sources, no loss of life has been reported in the explosion.

