Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The fire that started in a forest across the LoC on Monday spread to the Indian side in the Mendhar sector, they said.

The fire triggered the explosion of nearly half a dozen landmines that were part of the anti-infiltration obstacle system, officials said.

"The forest fire has been raging for the past three days. We along with the Army are dousing the fire.

"The fFire was brought under control but this morning it started in Daramshal block and spread fast due to powerful winds", Forester Kanar Hussain Shah said.