Forest Rights Act | Tribals, others not getting benefits on ground in Rajouri: Altaf Bukhari

The Forest Rights Act was implemented in Jammu and Kashmir by the government to benefit and give land rights to the tribals, and forest dwellers and their claims were also submitted to the respective committees framed by the concerned administration. “However, the people including tribals, and other forest dwellers were not given rights as per the rules. Instead, they preferred to adopt bulldozer politics and deprive people from their constitutional rights,” said Altaf Bukhari while addressing a one day workers’ convention at Taryath in Kalakote, Rajouri district. This was the first huge workers' convention in a remote area like Taryath, a press release said.

Bukhari was concerned over the shabby condition of roads, and inability of the administration in providing basic amenities to the people in Taryath and other areas in Rajouri. He said that the poor and marginalised section of society, especially tribals in Rajouri like other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, were dependent upon the state and forest lands for decades. They made this barren land cultivable and their cattle would use the grazing yards. But they have been barred from grazing their cattle, and a drive on the name encroachment has also been launched.