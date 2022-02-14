Pir Panjal
Forest team seizes illegal saw mill in Rajouri
Rajouri, Feb 14: A special team constituted by Neelima Shah, Divisional Forest Officer Nowshera seized an illegal saw mill operating at Rah Sehyot during a nocturnal raid on Sunday night.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Divisional Forest Officer Nowshera has constituted a special team at Sunderbani Forest Range to raid the suspicious places where illegal activities are observed.
The team comprising Block Forest officer Dharamsal and Devak Ved Paraksh, Block Forest and other staff under the upervision of Rakesh Verma Range Officer Sunderbani conducted the raid.
A case has been filed in this connection and further legal action will be processed as per the law.