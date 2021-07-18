Forester, forest guard arrested while taking Rs 40,000 bribe in J&K’s Rajouri

Srinagar July 18: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday arrested a forester and a forest guard while taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 in Rajouri district of Jammu division.

An official statement by the ACB said that the forest guard Anil Kumar of Rajouri and Ajaz Mirza, Forester, Rajouri were demanding a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a woman on the basis of a false and frivolous complaint lodged against her brother.

DFO Rajouri had forwarded the said complaint to Range Officer, Rajouri for conducting spot inspection and report.