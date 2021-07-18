Forester, forest guard arrested while taking Rs 40,000 bribe in J&K’s Rajouri

Srinagar July 18: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday arrested a forester and a forest guard while taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 in Rajouri district of Jammu division.
An official statement by the ACB said that the forest guard Anil Kumar of Rajouri and Ajaz Mirza, Forester, Rajouri were demanding a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a woman on the basis of a false and frivolous complaint lodged against her brother.
DFO Rajouri had forwarded the said complaint to Range Officer, Rajouri for conducting spot inspection and report.
On request of the complainant, her brother approached the officials of Forest Department who were enquiring the matter during which they asked him to get the bribe amount from her sister’s family for immediate settlement of the matter, the ACB said.
It said that after verification of the contents of complaint “which prima facie disclosed commission of offence under section 7 of the PC Act 1988 r/w 120-B IPC” an FIR was registered against the accused Anil Kumar, Forest guard and Ajaz Mirza, Forester.
Accordingly, a trap team was constituted which laid the trap and caught the Forest Guard Anil Kumar accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant’s brother, said the ACB.
Later on other accused Ajaz Mirza, Forester was also arrested in connection with the investigation of the case, it added.
Searches were conducted at the office premises of the concerned officers including the house searches of both the accused persons while further investigation in the case is going on, it added.