Former police officer's son detained under PSA for drug peddling in Rajouri

Rajouri: The authorities in Rajouri have detained a notorious criminal under the Public Safety Act.
The criminal, as per authorities, is a notorious thief hailing from the Jawahar Nagar area of Rajouri town who is the son of a retired Assistant Sub Inspector and has been booked in many cases of theft and drug peddling.
The accused has been identified as Sunny Sharma son of Retired ASI Romesh Chander resident of Ward Number 5 of Jawahar Nagar area of Rajouri.
Police said that the accused has been booked under Public Safety Act for his repeated involvement in theft cases and drug peddling thereby posing a threat to peace and order.
He did not change his behavior in spite of being booked in several FIRs and was arrested by police in these cases. “He continued his illegal and unlawful act of theft and such activities of Sunny Sharma have become a headache for the people of Jawahar Nagar and Rajouri city,” police said in its official statement.
Police said that keeping in view the activities of the accused they “ amount to propagating and creating feelings of terror among communities.” The accused was ordered to be detained under section 8 of the Public Safety Act and has been lodged in jail.
His arrest was made by a police team led by SHO Rajouri Shoukat Ahmed under the close supervision of DySP HQrs Mudasir Ahmed and was closely monitored by Senior Superintendent of Police in Rajouri, Amritpal Singh.
Pertinent to mention here that four notorious criminals including an OGW have already been booked and detained under PSA in recent weeks in the district after the issuance of an order from the competent authority.