Former police officer's son detained under PSA for drug peddling in Rajouri

He did not change his behavior in spite of being booked in several FIRs and was arrested by police in these cases. “He continued his illegal and unlawful act of theft and such activities of Sunny Sharma have become a headache for the people of Jawahar Nagar and Rajouri city,” police said in its official statement.

Police said that keeping in view the activities of the accused they “ amount to propagating and creating feelings of terror among communities.” The accused was ordered to be detained under section 8 of the Public Safety Act and has been lodged in jail.

His arrest was made by a police team led by SHO Rajouri Shoukat Ahmed under the close supervision of DySP HQrs Mudasir Ahmed and was closely monitored by Senior Superintendent of Police in Rajouri, Amritpal Singh.

Pertinent to mention here that four notorious criminals including an OGW have already been booked and detained under PSA in recent weeks in the district after the issuance of an order from the competent authority.