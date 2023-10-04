Foundation stone of filtration plant laid at Thalka in Rajouri

Rajouri, Oct 4: In a significant step towards improving access to clean and safe drinking water, the Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal laid the foundation stone of 5000 Gallon per Hour Rapid Sand Filtration Plant at Thalka. This project, undertaken as a part of the water supply scheme Rajpur Bhatta sanctioned under Jal Jeevan Mission, is set to transform the water supply system in the area.
Under the visionary leadership of Deputy Commissioner, the administration has made remarkable strides in ensuring essential services reach every corner of the district. The 5000 Gallon per Hour Rapid Sand Filtration Plant is yet another testament to this commitment.
The scheme, which received approval under the Jal Jeevan Mission, aims to provide clean and potable water to the residents of Thalka and its surrounding areas.