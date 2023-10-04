Foundation stone of filtration plant laid at Thalka in Rajouri

Rajouri, Oct 4: In a significant step towards improving access to clean and safe drinking water, the Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal laid the foundation stone of 5000 Gallon per Hour Rapid Sand Filtration Plant at Thalka. This project, undertaken as a part of the water supply scheme Rajpur Bhatta sanctioned under Jal Jeevan Mission, is set to transform the water supply system in the area.