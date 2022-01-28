Pir Panjal

Four army soldiers wounded in explosion in J&K’s Rajouri

Explosion took place during a practice session, said an official
Explosion leaves four soldiers injured in RajouriRepresentational Pic
Sumit Bhargav

Rajouri, Jan 28: Four army soldiers were wounded in an explosion during atraining session in Nowshera area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said that an explosion took place during a practice session of the army at Kalsian in Nowshera during late afternoon, leaving four army personnel injured.

The injured were shifted to an Army facility where from one was referred to Udhampur Command hospital for specialised treatment.

The injured include a Havaldar ranked official, one Naik and two Sepoys.

