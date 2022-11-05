Pir Panjal

Four arrested as two missing J&K sisters rescued from Punjab

The sisters were reported missing a month ago, said an official.
Handcuffs [Representative Image]
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Nov 5: Police have arrested four people allegedly involved in the abduction of two sisters who were rescued from Punjab.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Rohit Baskotra had constituted a special investigation team following a complaint lodged by the mother of the duo on October 26, stating that her two daughters had gone missing from their home about a month ago.

The police team conducted several raids at different locations and finally rescued the two sisters from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, a police official said.

Anil Kumar of Sunderbani, Rajouri, Munish Kumar of Jammu, and Lovejeet Singh and Ram Krishan of Punjab were arrested, he said.

