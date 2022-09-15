Four dead, 12 injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri Sept 15: At least four people died and a dozen others injured after a passenger bus fell into a deep gorge at Deri Ralyote in Manjakote tehsil area of Rajouri district on Thursday.
Officials said that a bus was on way from Surankote sub division of Poonch to Rajouri district and at Deri Ralyote, while plying over Jammu Rajouri Poonch NHW, bus fell into a deep gorge.
A major rescue operation has been launched at the site and teams of police, army, health department and local population are on job, said an official.
At least four deaths have been reported un the mishap while 12 others have been injured and are undergoing treatment at the hospital.