Four injured as LPG cylinder catches fire at Rajouri school

Rajouri Aug 6: A school teacher and three others received burn injuries after a LPG cylinder caught fire in a government school in Rajouri district on Saturday.
As per police, the incident happened in Government Middle School Draman when school cook was busy in preparation of mid day meal and LPG cylinder lying there caught fire due to leakage of gas.
Four persons were injured- teacher Maryam Begum, cook Shahnaz Akhter, Shoket Ali and Saleem Akhter.
Officials said that all the injured were taken to CHC Kandi and then referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri and with multiple burn injuries.