Four injured in Rajouri road accident

Rajouri July 20: At least four person were injured after a goods carrier vehicle fell into a roadside gorge in Khorinar village of Manjakote along the Line of Control in Rajouri on Wednesday, officials said.
They said that the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a roadside gorge leading to the injuries to four people on board including the driver and two women.
Later, army personnel from nearby Rashtriya Rifles camp removed the injured to the hospital after being administered the first aid.